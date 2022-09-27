Advertisement
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications

  • Oppo a54 price in Pakistan & features.

The A54 smartphone was released by the Chinese firm Oppo. It appears to be the Oppo A93 5G if we examine at the specifications.

The camera configuration on the two phones is where they most significantly diverge. The Oppo A54 boasts a quad-camera arrangement, while the A93 5G has a triple rear camera system. The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, while the company’s forthcoming model will have an Oppo A54 chipset, which is more potent and will provide amazing performance, making it one of the top options for customers. It has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz.

The Oppo A54 includes an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The device’s display screen is 6.51 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring full HD. Additionally, there is Corning Gorilla Glass protection. 4 gigabytes of RAM are combined with the new Oppo Sharp A54 to enable quick multitasking. There are 128 gigabytes of native storage on the smartphone. The microSD slot has provide you the opportunity to increase the smartphone’s memory even though the storage is sufficient.

The Oppo A54 smartphone have a triple camera configuration. The device’s primary sensor is 13 megapixels broad, the secondary sensor is 2 megapixels deep, and the third camera on the A54 is a brilliant 2 megapixels macro. Additionally, the A54’s front-facing selfie camera have a resolution of 16 megapixels.

Additionally, the device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in A54 that protects your device. The smartphone’s rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is still a good option even though it lacks an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 5000 mAh battery inside the Oppo A54 is likewise enormous, and it has a quick battery charging rate of 18W. The Oppo A54 is a formidable rival to Samsung’s upcoming brands.

Oppo a54 Pro in Pakistan

The Oppo a54 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.

Oppo a54 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

