Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo a54 price in Pakistan & features.

The A54 smartphone was released by the Chinese firm Oppo. It appears to be the Oppo A93 5G if we examine at the specifications.

The camera configuration on the two phones is where they most significantly diverge. The Oppo A54 boasts a quad-camera arrangement, while the A93 5G has a triple rear camera system. The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, while the company’s forthcoming model will have an Oppo A54 chipset, which is more potent and will provide amazing performance, making it one of the top options for customers. It has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz.

The Oppo A54 includes an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The device’s display screen is 6.51 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring full HD. Additionally, there is Corning Gorilla Glass protection. 4 gigabytes of RAM are combined with the new Oppo Sharp A54 to enable quick multitasking. There are 128 gigabytes of native storage on the smartphone. The microSD slot has provide you the opportunity to increase the smartphone’s memory even though the storage is sufficient.

The Oppo A54 smartphone have a triple camera configuration. The device’s primary sensor is 13 megapixels broad, the secondary sensor is 2 megapixels deep, and the third camera on the A54 is a brilliant 2 megapixels macro. Additionally, the A54’s front-facing selfie camera have a resolution of 16 megapixels.

Additionally, the device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in A54 that protects your device. The smartphone’s rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is still a good option even though it lacks an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 5000 mAh battery inside the Oppo A54 is likewise enormous, and it has a quick battery charging rate of 18W. The Oppo A54 is a formidable rival to Samsung’s upcoming brands.

Oppo a54 Pro in Pakistan

The Oppo a54 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.

Oppo a54 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8. 4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

