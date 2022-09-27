Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications
The A54 smartphone was released by the Chinese firm Oppo. It appears to be the Oppo A93 5G if we examine at the specifications.
The camera configuration on the two phones is where they most significantly diverge. The Oppo A54 boasts a quad-camera arrangement, while the A93 5G has a triple rear camera system. The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, while the company’s forthcoming model will have an Oppo A54 chipset, which is more potent and will provide amazing performance, making it one of the top options for customers. It has an Octa-Core processor running at 2.0 GHz.
The Oppo A54 includes an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The device’s display screen is 6.51 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring full HD. Additionally, there is Corning Gorilla Glass protection. 4 gigabytes of RAM are combined with the new Oppo Sharp A54 to enable quick multitasking. There are 128 gigabytes of native storage on the smartphone. The microSD slot has provide you the opportunity to increase the smartphone’s memory even though the storage is sufficient.
The Oppo A54 smartphone have a triple camera configuration. The device’s primary sensor is 13 megapixels broad, the secondary sensor is 2 megapixels deep, and the third camera on the A54 is a brilliant 2 megapixels macro. Additionally, the A54’s front-facing selfie camera have a resolution of 16 megapixels.
Additionally, the device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in A54 that protects your device. The smartphone’s rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is still a good option even though it lacks an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 5000 mAh battery inside the Oppo A54 is likewise enormous, and it has a quick battery charging rate of 18W. The Oppo A54 is a formidable rival to Samsung’s upcoming brands.
The Oppo a54 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Starry Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
