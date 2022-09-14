OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan & features

OPPO has started producing the F11 Pro, a high-end mid-range gadget that will be released with its other brother as an enhanced version of that smartphone. The OPPO F11 Pro is not the first member of this family, but prior to the release of this new smartphone, the brand had already introduced a number of notable products that helped to establish its reputation in the market. The OPPO F11 Pro is poised to make business history by taking on established brands like Samsung and Huawei. The highlight of the OPPO F11 Pro is its camera, which features three lenses arranged horizontally on the top side of the device.

OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan

The oppo f11 pro price in Pakistan Rs 54999/-

OPPO F11 Pro specs

Build OS Android Color OS 6 UI Color OS 5.2 Dimensions 161.3 x 76.1 x 8.8 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors thunder Black, Aurora Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2. 1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek Helio P70 (12nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash, LED Flash Features Xposure compensation, ISO, Continuos Shooting, HDR, Digital Zoom, Phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP ( Motorized pop-up), f/2.0, 1/3.1, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front glass + plastic body, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging VOOC 3.0

