OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan & features

OPPO has started producing the F11 Pro, a high-end mid-range gadget that will be released with its other brother as an enhanced version of that smartphone. The OPPO F11 Pro is not the first member of this family, but prior to the release of this new smartphone, the brand had already introduced a number of notable products that helped to establish its reputation in the market. The OPPO F11 Pro is poised to make business history by taking on established brands like Samsung and Huawei. The highlight of the OPPO F11 Pro is its camera, which features three lenses arranged horizontally on the top side of the device.
The oppo f11 pro price in Pakistan Rs 54999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android Color OS 6
|UI
|Color OS 5.2
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 76.1 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|thunder Black, Aurora Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P70 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash, LED Flash
|Features
|Xposure compensation, ISO, Continuos Shooting, HDR, Digital Zoom, Phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP (Motorized pop-up), f/2.0, 1/3.1, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front glass + plastic body, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging VOOC 3.0
