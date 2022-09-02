PUBG Mobile will work with the Dragon Ball Super universe

The crossover event will not occur until 2023.

Krafton Inc. have revealed a new crossover event for PUBG Mobile, bringing the Dragon Ball Super universe to the mobile app. We don’t know what the crossover will do; all we know is that it will connect to the most recent film, which is currently in theatres. According to their information, the crossover will not occur until 2023. Here’s all the company has announced about the upcoming event.

PUBG Mobile has worked with animated series before; only last year, they partnered with the well-liked Netflix series Arcane. They also collaborated with Baby Shark this year, which both baffled and amused game players.

It’s not hard to imagine that, similar to the Fortnite crossover we recently seen, characters from the anime would be incorporated into the battle royale game. But, given what Epic Games did with the material for their game, you have to wonder what they’ll do in PUBG Mobile to make the anime original. Alternatively, entertainment that isn’t a duplicate replica of what Fortnite did. To find out, we’ll have to wait until 2023.

Due of their partnership with Dragon Ball Super, Fortnite and PUBG Mobile have been compared, according to some. It doesn’t help that PUBG tried to sue Fortnite for allegedly imitating it four years ago. The majority of individuals cannot be claimed to be genuinely thrilled with the collaboration, despite the fact that some seem to be. We’ll just have to wait and watch till more details are out.

