Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme 5i price in Pakistan & Features

Realme 5i price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
Advertisement
Realme 5i price in Pakistan & Features

Realme 5i price in Pakistan & Features

Advertisement

Realme debuts 5i, a new series version with basic features that will attract many buyers. Realme 5i’s certifications have been revealed in recent news. The phone’s stats indicate it’s midrange. Realme 5i will use Snapdragon 665. This is a mid-range chipset. Realme 5i will have 4GB RAM. Though the RAM is lesser than the SoC, it’s plenty to run the Realme sharp 5i quickly. The next phone has 64 gigabytes of basic internal storage, which isn’t enough to hold much data. The Realme 5i will have four rear cameras. The main sensor is 12 megapixels, the secondary lens is 8 megapixels, and the 5i has two 2-megapixel sensors. Front-facing 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. If you want to upgrade the 5i’s storage, you can use the device’s microSD slot to add 256 gigabytes. 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with water-drop notch for front camera. The screen resolution is 720×1600. Huge smartphone battery. 5i by Realme’s 5000 mAh battery provides extensive screen time. Realme 5i’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader is similar to Samsung’s.

Realme 5i price in Pakistan

The price of Real me 5i price in Pakistan is 22,999/-

Realme 5i specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie) upgradable to Android 10.0
UIColorOS 6.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75 x 9.3 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAqua Blue Forest Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.9″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, fast focusing, bokeh effect, multi-frame noise reduction, hybrid HDR, AI scene recognition, AI beauty 2.0, night scape mode, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) 450/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Watch: Video of cat chasing its own tail goes viral
Watch: Video of cat chasing its own tail goes viral

The video has been upvoted more than 3,300 times. Reddit users share...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story