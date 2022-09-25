Realme 5i price in Pakistan & Features

Watch: Video of cat chasing its own tail goes viral
Realme debuts 5i, a new series version with basic features that will attract many buyers. Realme 5i’s certifications have been revealed in recent news. The phone’s stats indicate it’s midrange. Realme 5i will use Snapdragon 665. This is a mid-range chipset. Realme 5i will have 4GB RAM. Though the RAM is lesser than the SoC, it’s plenty to run the Realme sharp 5i quickly. The next phone has 64 gigabytes of basic internal storage, which isn’t enough to hold much data. The Realme 5i will have four rear cameras. The main sensor is 12 megapixels, the secondary lens is 8 megapixels, and the 5i has two 2-megapixel sensors. Front-facing 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. If you want to upgrade the 5i’s storage, you can use the device’s microSD slot to add 256 gigabytes. 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with water-drop notch for front camera. The screen resolution is 720×1600. Huge smartphone battery. 5i by Realme’s 5000 mAh battery provides extensive screen time. Realme 5i’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader is similar to Samsung’s.
The price of Real me 5i price in Pakistan is 22,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie) upgradable to Android 10.0
|UI
|ColorOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aqua Blue Forest Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.9″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, fast focusing, bokeh effect, multi-frame noise reduction, hybrid HDR, AI scene recognition, AI beauty 2.0, night scape mode, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) 450/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
