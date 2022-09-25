Realme 5i price in Pakistan & Features

Realme debuts 5i, a new series version with basic features that will attract many buyers. Realme 5i’s certifications have been revealed in recent news. The phone’s stats indicate it’s midrange. Realme 5i will use Snapdragon 665. This is a mid-range chipset. Realme 5i will have 4GB RAM. Though the RAM is lesser than the SoC, it’s plenty to run the Realme sharp 5i quickly. The next phone has 64 gigabytes of basic internal storage, which isn’t enough to hold much data. The Realme 5i will have four rear cameras. The main sensor is 12 megapixels, the secondary lens is 8 megapixels, and the 5i has two 2-megapixel sensors. Front-facing 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. If you want to upgrade the 5i’s storage, you can use the device’s microSD slot to add 256 gigabytes. 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with water-drop notch for front camera. The screen resolution is 720×1600. Huge smartphone battery. 5i by Realme’s 5000 mAh battery provides extensive screen time. Realme 5i’s rear-mounted fingerprint reader is similar to Samsung’s.

Realme 5i price in Pakistan

The price of Real me 5i price in Pakistan is 22,999/-

Realme 5i specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) upgradable to Android 10.0 UI ColorOS 6.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75 x 9.3 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aqua Blue Forest Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.9″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, fast focusing, bokeh effect, multi-frame noise reduction, hybrid HDR, AI scene recognition, AI beauty 2.0, night scape mode, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) 450/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

