Samsung slams Apple for not having foldable iPhone

Everyone is aware of the months-long excitement around Apple’s impending iPhone 14 series. Everyone was anticipating great things from Apple, the industry behemoth in silicon. Last week, Apple debuted the highly anticipated iPhone 14. Following that, people began posting jokes and memes about it on social media. The announcement is important since Samsung, a major player in technology, has also jumped on board. The most recent allegations claim that Samsung is criticizing Apple for not producing a foldable iPhone.

Samsung has attacked Apple’s lack of a foldable smartphone in its iPhone 14 series in a series of tweets and a commercial. Despite this, Samsung is criticizing the silicon giant’s 48-megapixel sensor by pointing out that its camera has had 108 megapixels for more than two years. Without a doubt, Samsung is hilariously taunting Apple. Now let’s look at this:

Samsung unveiled its foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones last month. During Apple’s launch event, the business also produced a “Join the Flip” short commercial, which shows a young woman who is physically tormented by the Samsung Z Flip foldability. In the advertisement, a young woman claims that she enjoys purchasing the same phone year after year because she loves her iPhone, or “my phone.” It follows that Samsung’s level of saltiness may make renowned chef Salt Bae envious.

