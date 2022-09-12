Shehbaz Sharif seems to use this smartphone.

Shehbaz Sharif doesn’t seem to care about the latest smartphones

He was on a plane with PPP leader Bilawar Bhutto and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The new iPhone 14 is available now for pre-order in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif doesn’t seem to care about the latest smartphones or upgrade to newer models.

He’s not using the latest iPhone, Samsung or Xiaomi, but a device that’s about 6 years old.

The prime minister’s central figure, Mohammed Abu Bakar Umar, said Shebaz Sharif was sitting on a plane with PPP leader Bilawar Bhutto and UN Secretary-General António Guterres during a visit to flood-hit Sindh.

He shared a video on Twitter showing the scenario.

At the end of the video, we can see the prime minister take out his phone with ease. It looks like an iPhone 7.

In a tweet, Umer said the prime minister never carried his phone in public and said it was the first time he had used it in a meeting. He used it to show the UN Secretary General a video of the flood.

PM Shehbaz doesn’t normally carry/use his mobile phone in public. This is probably the first time he pulled out his phone during a meeting—to show a flood related video to UN Secretary General— and guess what? It’s not iPhone 14, not even X or 9 … It looks more like iPhone 7. pic.twitter.com/jPVzrUSxau — Abubakar Umer (@abubakarumer) September 10, 2022

In a comment Umer told why the prime minister doesn’t use the latest smartphones, Umer replied that he only uses phones for urgent work, not entertainment.

He also revealed that he was using a Nokia 3310 when he met the Prime Minister in 2011.

iPhone 14

Speaking of iPhones, the latest series is available now for pre-order in Pakistan.

There are four models of the new iPhone series: the 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max.

The new iPhone 14 is even more expensive than the 13 series because import taxes have increased even more since last year.

