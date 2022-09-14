Sony provides first look at PlayStation Stars collectibles

PlayStation Stars awards you points for using your PS5 or PS4.

Points can be exchanged for digital collectibles such as Ape Escape dioramas and model PS3s.

Rewards can be converted into PSN wallet dollars to purchase titles from the PS Store.

PlayStation Stars, Sony’s future reward programme, will be available later this year.

The free rewards programme PlayStation Stars awards you with digital items merely for using your PS5 or PS4.

You can earn loyalty points that can be exchanged for different rewards by successfully completing various challenges, such as earning a particular trophy or just playing a game on your device.

Sony stated the new system would arrive in Asia in September before expanding to North America and Europe in the coming weeks during the most recent State of Play showcase(opens in a new tab).

You’ll be able to acquire numerous “digital collectibles” in addition to converting your Stars loyalty points into PSN wallet dollars that can be used to purchase titles from the PS Store.

They are 3D figurines of Sony-related items. During the State of Play, Sony displayed a few treasures, including an Ape Escape diorama, a model PS3, and a Sony MP3 player.

The collectibles are intended to be “digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation.” According to a post on the Sony blog(opens in a new tab).

Sony underlined throughout the presentation that “there will always be something new to collect and show off to your friends”.

