The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a rebranded Moto X30 Pro, but it’s the first Ultra phone from the Lenovo-owned brand.

Motorola surprised a lot of people earlier this month when it put a very powerful flagship killer on the market. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is what we’re talking about. It’s basically a rebranded Motorola Moto X30 Pro, but it’s the first Ultra phone from the Lenovo-owned brand and it has great specs for everyone.

On the global market, however, there are already a number of incredible flagship killers that have reached very interesting street prices.

Obviously, they are referring to phones that were released in the first half of this year, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Do they give you more for your money? Check out this comparison of the main features of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the Realme GT 2 Pro if you want to know.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra OnePlus 10 Pro Realme GT 2 Pro DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 161.8 x 73.5 x 8.4 mm,

199 g 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm,

200.5 g 163.2 x 74.7 x 8.2 mm,

189 g DISPLAY 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), P-OLED 6.7 inches, 1440 x 3216 pixels (Quad HD+), AMOLED 6.7 inches, 1440 x 3216 pixels (Quad HD+), LTPO AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, octa-core 3.19 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 3 GHz MEMORY 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB SOFTWARE Android 12 Android 12, ColorOS Android 12, Realme UI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA Triple 200 + 12 + 50 MP, f/1.9 + f/1.6 + f/2.2

60 MP f/2.2 front camera Triple 48 + 8 + 50 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.4 + f/2.2

32 MP f/2.2 front camera Triple 50 + 50 + 3 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/3.0

32 MP f/2.4 front camera BATTERY 4610 mAh, fast charging 125W, fast wireless charging 50W 5000 mAh, fast charging 80W, fast wireless charging 50W 5000 mAh, Fast Charging 65W ADDITIONAL FEATURES 5G, dual SIM, reverse wireless charging 5G, dual SIM, reverse wireless charging 5G, dual SIM

Price

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra’s starting price in Europe was €899 or $899. With a little luck, you can find the OnePlus 10 Pro for less than €800 or $800, and you can even get the Realme GT 2 Pro for less than €700 or $700. Which would you choose?

