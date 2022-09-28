Advertisement
Specs comparison: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro

Specs comparison: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro

  • The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a rebranded Moto X30 Pro, but it’s the first Ultra phone from the Lenovo-owned brand.
  • The starting price in Europe was €899 or $899, while the Realme GT 2 Pro starts at €700 or $700.

Motorola surprised a lot of people earlier this month when it put a very powerful flagship killer on the market. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is what we’re talking about. It’s basically a rebranded Motorola Moto X30 Pro, but it’s the first Ultra phone from the Lenovo-owned brand and it has great specs for everyone.

On the global market, however, there are already a number of incredible flagship killers that have reached very interesting street prices.

Obviously, they are referring to phones that were released in the first half of this year, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Do they give you more for your money? Check out this comparison of the main features of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the Realme GT 2 Pro if you want to know.

Motorola Edge 30 UltraOnePlus 10 ProRealme GT 2 Pro
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT161.8 x 73.5 x 8.4 mm,
199 g		163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm,
200.5 g		163.2 x 74.7 x 8.2 mm,
189 g
DISPLAY6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), P-OLED6.7 inches, 1440 x 3216 pixels (Quad HD+), AMOLED6.7 inches, 1440 x 3216 pixels (Quad HD+), LTPO AMOLED
PROCESSORQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, octa-core 3.19 GHzQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 3 GHzQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 3 GHz
MEMORY8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB
SOFTWAREAndroid 12Android 12, ColorOSAndroid 12, Realme UI
CONNECTIVITYWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPSWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPSWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
CAMERATriple 200 + 12 + 50 MP, f/1.9 + f/1.6 + f/2.2
60 MP f/2.2 front camera		Triple 48 + 8 + 50 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.4 + f/2.2
32 MP f/2.2 front camera		Triple 50 + 50 + 3 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/3.0
32 MP f/2.4 front camera
BATTERY4610 mAh, fast charging 125W, fast wireless charging 50W5000 mAh, fast charging 80W, fast wireless charging 50W5000 mAh, Fast Charging 65W
ADDITIONAL FEATURES5G, dual SIM, reverse wireless charging5G, dual SIM, reverse wireless charging5G, dual SIM

Price

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra’s starting price in Europe was €899 or $899. With a little luck, you can find the OnePlus 10 Pro for less than €800 or $800, and you can even get the Realme GT 2 Pro for less than €700 or $700. Which would you choose?

Read More News On
End of Article

Next Story