TikTok Now adds more ways to create and connect

Creators decide who can see or use their content.

TikTok is the place to make interesting content and find new and interesting communities. With TikTok Now, they are adding to their set of tools for making content and still trying to get people to connect in real-time.

Entertaining and sharing with others

TikTok Now is a daily photo and video experience where users can share their most authentic moments with others.

TikTok Now brings TikTok’s authenticity to a new creative experience that connects communities.

TikTok Now allows users and friends to capture what they’re doing in the moment using their device’s front and back cameras.

Users will be prompted daily to take a 10-second video or a static photo to share what they’re doing.

TikTok Now will be tested in the coming weeks. TikTok Now can be accessed from both apps.

In some countries, TikTok Now may be part of TikTok, a separate app, or both.

As TikTok learns how the community responds to this new format, it will make the app better for its users.

Controlling your TikTok experience

TikTok Now prioritises community safety and privacy. Creators decide who can see or use their content.

They can block and select comments. Someone can report suspected community guidelines violations.

TikTok considers community safety and continues to support teen safety and well-being:

Under-16 users’ TikTok Now accounts are private by default, just like on TikTok.

People under the age of 18 won’t be able to post to the Explore feed.

To avoid unwanted interactions, 13- to 15-year-olds will have friends-only commenting.

18-year-olds have more sharing options. Depending on their privacy settings, they can also share their stories with the broader TikTok Now community.

‘Friends can view’ is the default. TikTok Now privacy settings:

Tap Friends can view on Post.

Who can see your TikTok Now posts?

Friends can view Your TikTok Now can be seen by anyone who follows you and whom you follow back.

Advertisement Everyone: Your TikTok Now posts can be seen by anyone in your area. Keep in mind that your TikTok Now posts can’t be commented on or interacted with by people who don’t follow you or who you don’t follow back.

TikTok is always looking for ways to help users build authentic connections while being entertained.

TikTok Now launches globally in the coming weeks. TikTok wants to learn from its community to improve, enrich, and expand.

