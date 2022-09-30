Advertisement
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo S1 Pro

  • The new Vivo S1 Pro has either 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Vivo just released the S1 Pro. This model is, without a doubt, full of great features that will make this next phone more powerful than its predecessor.

The Vivo S1 Pro has a more powerful SoC, enough storage space, top-tier RAM, and a better front-facing camera.

This phone has one of the best chipsets used in high-end phones by some of the biggest tech companies.

The new Vivo S1 Pro has either 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM, which lets it switch between tasks quickly. The phone has 128 or 256 GB of storage on the inside. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.

Vivo S1 Pro Specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFuntouch 9.2
Dimensions159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

