Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

The new Vivo S1 Pro has either 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Vivo just released the S1 Pro. This model is, without a doubt, full of great features that will make this next phone more powerful than its predecessor.

The Vivo S1 Pro has a more powerful SoC, enough storage space, top-tier RAM, and a better front-facing camera.

This phone has one of the best chipsets used in high-end phones by some of the biggest tech companies.

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999.

Vivo S1 Pro Specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Funtouch 9.2 Dimensions 159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Mystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.38 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

