Vivo X Fold price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo X Fold S price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo is developing an X Fold S. Vivo launches a new Fold-series...
Vivo will shortly launch X Fold. Vivo’s first foldable smartphone will be released in China this month.
Vivo X Fold is a new high-midrange phone. This smartphone will use one of the newest chipsets, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This phone has an Octa-core processor.
This next smartphone boasts a 6.53-inch big-screen display. The new Vivo X Fold has a 2K LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen and full-HD (1916 x 2160) display.
Adreno 730 GPU. The X Fold by Vivo contains 12 gigabytes of RAM, the most in this smartphone, thus it will run super-fast. Vivo Fold’s 512GB of built-in storage ensures your data is infinite.
The smartphone’s back has a Quad Camera. 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor (ultrawide).
The phone’s telephoto camera will have 12 megapixels and 5 megapixels. This phone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easier and more beautiful.
Vivo X Fold contains a fingerprint reader for security.
The Vivo X Fold expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 246,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Origin OS Ocean
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (162 x 144.9 x 6.3 mm), Folded: (162 x 74.5 x 14.6 mm)
|Weight
|221 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|8.03 Inches
|Resolution
|1916 x 2160 Pixels (~360 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, Cover display: 6.53 inches, AMOLED, 1080 x 2520 pixels, 21:9 ratio, 120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W, 100% in 37 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 10W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 246,999) Price in USD: $NA
