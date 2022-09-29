Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its Y-series line.

The new Vivo Y55 has an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that is 6.44 inches.

It has a full-HD 1080 x 2400-pixel display.

Advertisement

The new Vivo Y55 smartphone will be available on the market. Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its Y-series line.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones, will power the phone.

The new Vivo Y55 has a processor with eight cores.

This new smartphone has an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that is 6.44 inches and has a full-HD 1080 x 2400-pixel display.

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y55 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 57,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo Y55 full specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video Front 16 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W Advertisement

Also Read Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features Infinix Zero 20 is a new high-end phone. The smartphone has a...