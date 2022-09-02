WhatsApp bans over 2.4 million Indian accounts.

WhatsApp suspended 2.387 million Indian accounts for breaking both Indian law and the rules of the social media platform.

The messaging app blocked 2.21 million accounts in June 2022, and 1.416 million of these accounts were “proactively banned”.

The move was done in response to complaints received from WhatsApp users in India.

The widely used messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, suspended 2.387 million Indian accounts for breaking both Indian law and the rules of the social media platform In July.

In accordance with Indian IT legislation, the corporation disclosed it in its compliance report for the month of July 2022.

WhatsApp stated in its report that it had disclosed the information in accordance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

It claimed that the move was done in response to complaints received from WhatsApp users in India.

According to the report, “Accounts actioned in India through our prevention and detection procedures for breaking Indian law or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service.”

It stated that 2,387,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned between July 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022 and that 1.416 million of these accounts were “proactively banned.”

In June 2022, the messaging app blocked 2.21 million accounts in India.

