Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price In Pakistan & features

Xiaomi is prepared to debut the Redmi Note series and hopes to introduce 12 series to conquer global markets. It will also be Xiaomi’s flagship phone. The newcomer from the Note series will be named as the Xiaomi Note 12 Pro Plus. The upcoming smartphone could be powered by the market’s most recent chipset, the Snapdragon 778G chip, which has a very fast performance speed. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus smartphone has a 2.4 GHz Octa Core processor to deliver additional power. With this strong Chipset, it also includes an Adreno 642L GPU, making the Note 12 Pro Plus faster and smoother. The smartphone sports a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price In Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G SoC
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
