Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price In Pakistan & features

Xiaomi is prepared to debut the Redmi Note series and hopes to introduce 12 series to conquer global markets. It will also be Xiaomi’s flagship phone. The newcomer from the Note series will be named as the Xiaomi Note 12 Pro Plus. The upcoming smartphone could be powered by the market’s most recent chipset, the Snapdragon 778G chip, which has a very fast performance speed. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus smartphone has a 2.4 GHz Octa Core processor to deliver additional power. With this strong Chipset, it also includes an Adreno 642L GPU, making the Note 12 Pro Plus faster and smoother. The smartphone sports a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price In Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 778G SoC GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

