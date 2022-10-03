Advertisement
Apple iPhone 8 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

  • The Apple iPhone 8 Plus is a high-end smartphone in Pakistan.
  • The phone has a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.
  • It also has a Hexa-core processor and 64GB or 256GB of built-in memory.
The Apple iPhone 8 Plus is a high-end smartphone in Pakistan. The rear camera on the phone is 12 megapixels, while the front camera is 7 megapixels.

It comes with iOS 11 and can be updated to iOS 11.2.5. It also has a hexa-core processor. This phone has 64GB or 256GB of built-in memory and 3GB of RAM.

The phone has a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. A 2691 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 8 Plus expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 122,499/-

Apple iPhone 8 Plus specs

BuildOSiOS 11
Dimensions158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm
Weight202 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColoursJet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A11 Bionic
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 Pixels (~401 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, autofocus, quad-LED + dual tone) flash
Features(28mm, f/1.8, OIS & 56mm, f/2.8), phase detection, 2x optical zoom, 1/3″ sensor size @ 28mm, 1/3.6″ sensor size @ 56mm, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USB3.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front mounted)
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable)
Talktimeup to 21 hrs
Musicplayup to 60 hrs
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Wireless charging

