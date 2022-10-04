Advertisement
Cyberattack on Australia affects 1.2 million Optus customers

  • The Australian telecoms company Optus said on Monday that personal information and at least one valid form of ID for about 1.2 million customers had been stolen.
The Australian telecoms company Optus said on Monday that personal information and at least one valid form of ID for about 1.2 million customers had been stolen in one of the biggest cyber attack the country has ever seen.

The government was very angry about the security breach caused by an anonymous online account last month. Ten million customers were affected, which is about 40% of Australia’s population.

Optus said late Monday that the breach also affected the personal information and expired IDs of about 900,000 customers.

They also said that the exposed information did not include valid or current document ID numbers for about 7.7 million customers.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) (STEL.SI), which owns the company, said it was figuring out how much the massive breach at Australia’s second-largest telco would cost.

