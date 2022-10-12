Elon Musk launches the fragrance “Burnt Hair”

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Space X has launched his own perfume.

The name of the perfume is “Burnt Hair.”

He changed his Twitter bio to “perfume seller.”

Advertisement

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has entered a new industry and released his first perfume, named “Burnt Hair.”

The billionaire changed his Twitter bio to “perfume seller” and referred to it as the “finest fragrance on earth.”

The CEO of Space X provided additional information regarding the launch of his new company through “The Boring Company.”

Advertisement

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?” he stated in a different tweet.

The perfume, according to Boring Company, will cost $100, (over Rs21,000).

Another tweet from Musk claimed that Burnt Hair is omnigender and that roughly 10,000 bottles have been sold.

Also Read Elon Musk can finalize Twitter deal by Oct 28 without lawsuit A Delaware judge halts Twitter's case against Elon Musk. The delay will...