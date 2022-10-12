Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Elon Musk launches the fragrance “Burnt Hair”
Elon Musk launches the fragrance “Burnt Hair”

Elon Musk launches the fragrance “Burnt Hair”

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk launches the fragrance “Burnt Hair”

Elon Musk launches the fragrance “Burnt Hair”

Advertisement
  • Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Space X has launched his own perfume.
  • The name of the perfume is “Burnt Hair.”
  • He changed his Twitter bio to “perfume seller.”
Advertisement

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has entered a new industry and released his first perfume, named “Burnt Hair.”

The billionaire changed his Twitter bio to “perfume seller” and referred to it as the “finest fragrance on earth.”

The CEO of Space X provided additional information regarding the launch of his new company through “The Boring Company.”

Advertisement

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?” he stated in a different tweet.

The perfume, according to Boring Company, will cost $100, (over Rs21,000).

Another tweet from Musk claimed that Burnt Hair is omnigender and that roughly 10,000 bottles have been sold.

Also Read

Elon Musk can finalize Twitter deal by Oct 28 without lawsuit
Elon Musk can finalize Twitter deal by Oct 28 without lawsuit

A Delaware judge halts Twitter's case against Elon Musk. The delay will...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo reno 8 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo reno 8 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo v23 price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo v23 price in Pakistan and specs
Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan and features
Apple iPhone 7 Plus price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story