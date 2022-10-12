Elon Musk launches the fragrance “Burnt Hair”

Elon Musk can finalize Twitter deal by Oct 28 without lawsuit
A Delaware judge halts Twitter's case against Elon Musk. The delay will...
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has entered a new industry and released his first perfume, named “Burnt Hair.”
The billionaire changed his Twitter bio to “perfume seller” and referred to it as the “finest fragrance on earth.”
The CEO of Space X provided additional information regarding the launch of his new company through “The Boring Company.”
The finest fragrance on Earth!https://t.co/ohjWxNX5ZC pic.twitter.com/0J1lmREOBS
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022
“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?” he stated in a different tweet.
The perfume, according to Boring Company, will cost $100, (over Rs21,000).
Another tweet from Musk claimed that Burnt Hair is omnigender and that roughly 10,000 bottles have been sold.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.