Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Google is now releasing Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 for Pixel devices
Google is now releasing Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 for Pixel devices

Google is now releasing Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 for Pixel devices

Articles
Advertisement
Google is now releasing Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 for Pixel devices

Google is now releasing Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 for Pixel devices

Advertisement
  • Google has released the second beta version of Android 13 QPR1.
  • This release should fix bugs and improve stability and performance.
  • The third beta should come out in November, and the stable one in December.
Advertisement

Google released the first beta version of Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) at the beginning of September.

The company is following up with the second beta today. The third one should come out in November, and the stable one should come out in December.

Google says that the security patches for October 2022 have been added to the second beta of Android 13 QPR1. These are being added to the beta just a few days after they were added to the stable trunk.

The new build number is T1B2.220916.004, and it comes with version 22.26.15 of Google Play services.

This release should fix bugs and improve stability and performance, but Google doesn’t have a more specific list of changes than this one.

Even though non-final software builds should be avoided, QPR betas should be more stable than Android Developer Previews. Only three, then the proper release.

Advertisement

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 is available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. To join the Android Beta Program, sign up at this website with an eligible device.

You’ll then get this build as a software update, along with the next beta and the final release.

Also Read

Google updates Weather, Fitbit, Phone apps before Pixel Watch event
Google updates Weather, Fitbit, Phone apps before Pixel Watch event

Wear OS 3 smartwatches now have a new weather app. The Phone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Apple starts production of iPhone 15 prototypes in china
Apple starts production of iPhone 15 prototypes in china
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story