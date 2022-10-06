Google is now releasing Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 for Pixel devices

Google has released the second beta version of Android 13 QPR1.

This release should fix bugs and improve stability and performance.

The third beta should come out in November, and the stable one in December.

Google released the first beta version of Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) at the beginning of September.

The company is following up with the second beta today. The third one should come out in November, and the stable one should come out in December.

Google says that the security patches for October 2022 have been added to the second beta of Android 13 QPR1. These are being added to the beta just a few days after they were added to the stable trunk.

The new build number is T1B2.220916.004, and it comes with version 22.26.15 of Google Play services.

This release should fix bugs and improve stability and performance, but Google doesn’t have a more specific list of changes than this one.

Even though non-final software builds should be avoided, QPR betas should be more stable than Android Developer Previews. Only three, then the proper release.

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 is available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. To join the Android Beta Program, sign up at this website with an eligible device.

You’ll then get this build as a software update, along with the next beta and the final release.

