One is a foldable smartphone called the Google Notepad or Google Fold.

The other is the Google Pixel Tablet, which will come out next year.

Both devices are being used to test the new Android UI code.

Google gave a sneak peek of the Pixel Tablet at a recent event where it unveiled its new Pixel 7 series phones.

In addition to the new tablet, the company is also working on the Pixel Notepad, which is a foldable smartphone.

Now, details about these two new devices have been leaked online before they are officially released. These details show that neither of these new products will have a fingerprint sensor under the screen.

A report from 9to5 Google says that an Android code used for UI testing on devices shows a Y-aligned setup. This means that the fingerprint sensor on the device will be on the left or right side of the device.

Recently, it was announced that the Pixel Notepad would have a screen made by Samsung Display, which already makes screens for the Pixel series of phones.

The large screen on the inside will have a screen resolution of 18402208 and is said to have a peak brightness of up to 1200nits and an average brightness of 800nits.

Even though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it could have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The phone is anticipated to sport a triple rear camera configuration with a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor, a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP S5K3J1 telephoto sensor.

The device may have an S5K3J1 front-facing camera and an 8MP Sony IMX355 internal camera.

When both devices emerge next year, Google will have a hardware ecosystem with Pixel phones, tablets, TWS earphones, smartwatches, and Nest smart home goods.

