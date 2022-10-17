Sony introduces ZV-1F vlogging camera for $500

Vivo X90 will debut in November using dual-chip strategy
Vivo will release three models this year: vanilla, PRO, and PRO+. The...
Sony has made the ZV-1F camera, and it costs less than you might think. It’s a great tool for people who make content, and in some ways, it’s even better than a cell phone.
The Sony ZV-1F is the third vlog camera that Sony makes. The device has a 20.1MP sensor, can record in 4K, and is easy to set up.
It has the same Type-1 sensor as its predecessor, the ZV-1, but it is 20mm zoom prime lens gives it a wider field of view.
The ZV-1F is great for taking self-shots because the screen can be moved in all directions and it has an extra view. Because it is cheap, the ZV-1F is not great for shooting people and things.
The camera has a microphone that has a forward bias and can pick up only your voice.
A dead cat that can be taken off gets rid of the wind noise while shooting. The ZV-1F has an ISO range of 125 to 12800 and a recording light on the front.
The camera lacks stabilisation but boasts a 2x 1080p and 1.5x 4K digital zoom. Electronic stabilisation limits cropping to 1.23x. 4K and 1080p videos are 30fps and 120fps on the ZV-1F.
Its slow and fast modes offer 60x HD hyperlapse capture but only use contrast-detect autofocus.
The Sony ZV-1F has a Shot Mark and a bokeh switch. Shot Mark lets you record a 60-second film and send it to a smartphone via Sony’s app.
The Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera will go on sale on October 24 for $500.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.