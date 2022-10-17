Advertisement
Sony introduces ZV-1F vlogging camera for $500

Articles
Sony ZV-1F camera

  • The Sony ZV-1F is the third vlog camera that Sony makes.
  • It has a 20.1MP sensor, can record in 4K, and is easy to set up.
  • The Sony ZV-1F has a Shot Mark and a bokeh switch.
Sony has made the ZV-1F camera, and it costs less than you might think. It’s a great tool for people who make content, and in some ways, it’s even better than a cell phone.

The Sony ZV-1F is the third vlog camera that Sony makes. The device has a 20.1MP sensor, can record in 4K, and is easy to set up.

It has the same Type-1 sensor as its predecessor, the ZV-1, but it is 20mm zoom prime lens gives it a wider field of view.

The ZV-1F is great for taking self-shots because the screen can be moved in all directions and it has an extra view. Because it is cheap, the ZV-1F is not great for shooting people and things.

The camera has a microphone that has a forward bias and can pick up only your voice.

A dead cat that can be taken off gets rid of the wind noise while shooting. The ZV-1F has an ISO range of 125 to 12800 and a recording light on the front.

The camera lacks stabilisation but boasts a 2x 1080p and 1.5x 4K digital zoom. Electronic stabilisation limits cropping to 1.23x. 4K and 1080p videos are 30fps and 120fps on the ZV-1F.

Its slow and fast modes offer 60x HD hyperlapse capture but only use contrast-detect autofocus.

The Sony ZV-1F has a Shot Mark and a bokeh switch. Shot Mark lets you record a 60-second film and send it to a smartphone via Sony’s app.

The Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera will go on sale on October 24 for $500.

