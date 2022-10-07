Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan and specification

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

Simple work and light gaming are ideal for the mid-range Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone.

The Helio G95 chipset is used in this smartphone. Gaming won’t be an issue as long as you play on the lowest settings.

The 6/8GB RAM on your phone should be plenty to multitask without your apps hanging, unless you use it extensively.

The 5000 mAh battery on the phone has the capacity to last for more than a day.

The cameras over here are identical. When the lighting is good, they operate effectively.

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 172.76 x 78.32 x 8.7mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Purple, Nordic Secret Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

