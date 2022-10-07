Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan and specification

Advertisement
  Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

Simple work and light gaming are ideal for the mid-range Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone.

The Helio G95 chipset is used in this smartphone. Gaming won’t be an issue as long as you play on the lowest settings.

The 6/8GB RAM on your phone should be plenty to multitask without your apps hanging, unless you use it extensively.

The 5000 mAh battery on the phone has the capacity to last for more than a day.

The cameras over here are identical. When the lighting is good, they operate effectively.

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions172.76 x 78.32 x 8.7mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Purple, Nordic Secret
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G95
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Zero Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920....

