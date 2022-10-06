Advertisement
Infinix Zero 20 coming to Pakistan next week

Infinix Zero 20 coming to Pakistan next week

Articles
Infinix Zero 20 coming to Pakistan next week

Infinix Zero 20 coming to Pakistan next week

  • The Infinix Zero 20 is the newest addition to the company’s infinix line-up.
  • It will be available for purchase in stores across Pakistan at a price between Rs. 55,000 and 59,999 PKR.
  • The handset features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD Plus resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
The “Zero 20,” the younger sibling of the Infinix Zero Ultra, joined the Chinese company’s premium midrange lineup just a few days ago. The newcomer has a sleek, basic style and boasts state-of-the-art processing, photography, and visuals in every category.

There have been a number of social media teasers indicating that the Infinix Zero 20 will soon be available in stores across the country. No official announcements have been made, but company insiders claim the phone will be available for purchase by the end of next week.

Soon after the Pre-order period ends, the phone will be available for purchase in stores for a price between Rs. 55,000 and 59,999 PKR. Although the price tag may seem steep at first glance, the array of useful features more than makes up for it. Check it out.

Including a primary lens with 108MP, a secondary lens with ultra-wide 13MP, and an assistive lens with a 2MP sensor, the new Zeo Model from Infinix boasts a total of three cameras on the rear.

Zero 20, the newest addition to the Infinix lineup, features a U-shaped notch on top of a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD Plus resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

More impressively, the bezels appear extremely tiny, thus contributing to a fully immersive experience. Infinix’s high-resolution 60MP front-facing camera is hidden away in the notch.

UFS 2.2 256GB storage and 8GB RAM are used in conjunction with MediaTek’s latest Helio G99 SoC to provide near-flagship levels of performance.

The CPU communicates with a 4500mAh battery that’s capable of 45W Fast Charging. The phone ships with XOS, an Android fork from version 12, and a fingerprint scanner on the device’s side for added security.

The handset stands out from the crowd of mid-range devices because to its crisp right angles and frosted matte surface, both of which date to 2022. Its chassis is available in either a Gold or a Grey homogeneous coating.

Three lenses are positioned on a rectangular projection on the device’s rear. As soon as it arrives in Pakistan, we will post a further review, so please check back later.

