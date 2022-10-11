Advertisement
MediaTek announces Dimensity 1080 boosts CPU and efficiency

  • MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is a big step up from its predecessor, the Dimensity 920.
  • The chipset still supports sub-6GHz 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, and the same AI Processing Unit (APU).

MediaTek is releasing a new chipset for mid-range devices. The Dimensity 1080 is a big step up from its predecessor, the Dimensity 920, in terms of performance, efficiency, and camera capabilities.

The changes to the camera on the chip are the most important ones here. With the Imagiq ISP, the new Dimensity 1080 can handle image data from sensors with up to 200 MP.

Before, it could only handle 108 Mbps. Hardware-accelerated HDR video at up to 4K resolution is mentioned, but 1080 already had this feature.

This 5G chipset gets a slight performance boost from its two 2.6GHz Cortex-A78 performance cores (up from 2.5GHz).

The Mali-G68 is still the GPU, and the chipset is still made using the 6nm process.

In terms of performance, benchmark scores may not change much compared to devices that used the chip before.

1080 has the same HyperEngine 3.0 as the 920, and there are no new gaming-specific features. The chipset still supports sub-6GHz 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, and the same AI Processing Unit (APU).

MediaTek says that devices with the Dimensity 1080 chip will start to ship in the fourth quarter of 2022.

