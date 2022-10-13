Advertisement
Oppo A17K price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A17K price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A17K price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A17K

  • The Oppo A17K has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core chipset.
  • The Oppo A17K will have an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
  • The phone has a 4500 mAh battery.
Oppo’s A17K smartphone is set to hit the market soon. Oppo, a company that makes smartphones, is working on a new A-series device.

The new phone will be a cheap one called the Oppo A17K. The forthcoming phone will include a MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 chip.

The Oppo A17K has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core chipset that will perform well.

It has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The Oppo A17K will have an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

The device has a screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a size of 6.52 inches. The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Oppo A17K price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17K price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Oppo A17K specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMain13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

 

