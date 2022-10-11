Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A96

Advertisement
  • Oppo A96 will be a mid-range smartphone that will be sold in China soon.
  • The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.
  • The Oppo A96 has an octa-core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.
Advertisement

Oppo will put the A96 on the market. Oppo is coming out with a new A-series smartphone.

The company’s next smartphone will be a mid-range one that will be sold in China soon. The new phone will be called the Oppo A96.

The next phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

This chipset is powerful and can handle all the features of high-end smartphones in a stylish way.

The Oppo A96 has an octa-core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A96 full specs

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursStary Black, sunset Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.59 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Advertisement

Also Read

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Y9 2019 is a new top-of-the-line smartphone in the Y series....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy a52 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy a52 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Realme c21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme c21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story