Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F17 Pro

Advertisement
  • The Oppo F17 Pro has the most up-to-date MediaTek Helio P95 SoC.
  • It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • The RAM on the Oppo F17 Pro is 8GB.
Advertisement

The Oppo F17 Pro is available on the market. It has the most up-to-date MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. The RAM on the Oppo F17 Pro is 8GB.

The SoC and RAM of the device can run most games and apps.

The smartphone has 128 gigabytes of storage space, which is more than enough for modern needs and can hold any amount of data.

The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen on the Oppo F17 Pro works well even in bright sunlight.

The screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Also Read

Oppo A93s price in Pakistan with Fast charging capability
Oppo A93s price in Pakistan with Fast charging capability

Oppo introduces A93s with fair price in Pakistan. This newcomer is a...

Advertisement

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight164 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 12 price in Pakistan and specs
iPhone 12 price in Pakistan and specs
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme c35 price in Pakistan and features
Realme c35 price in Pakistan and features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story