Oppo A93s price in Pakistan with Fast charging capability

Oppo introduces A93s with fair price in Pakistan.

This newcomer is a low-cost 5G smartphone with impressive new features.

The phone’s battery is likewise very large, and it is capable of Fast charging at 18W.

Advertisement

Oppo introduces A93s with fair price in Pakistan. Oppo, a prominent smartphone manufacturer in China, is getting ready to release a new model in the affordable price range. This newcomer is a low-cost 5G smartphone with impressive new features.

The official name of the next gadget is Oppo A93s. One of the newest smartphone chipsets, the Dimensity 700, will provide the juice for this mobile device. Under the hood of the brand new Oppo A93s is a 2.2 hexa-core processor.

The screen on this next smartphone is an impressive 6.5 inches in size. Using LTPS IPS capacitive touchscreen technology, the new Oppo A93s boasts a full HD (1080p) display. In addition, a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is included.

The A93s by Oppo contains 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most amount of RAM found in this smartphone, thus you can expect your phone to perform at a lightning-fast pace. Oppo 5G has 128/256 GB of internal storage, therefore your data is unlimited in size.

The smartphone features a triple camera array on its back. There will be 48 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels on the primary sensor of the Oppo A93s. Taking high-quality selfies on this device will be a breeze thanks to the 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The fingerprint scanner on the Oppo A93s is conveniently located on the device’s side, making it impossible for an unauthorised user to access your data. The phone’s battery is likewise very large.

Advertisement

The smartphone A93s is powered by a (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh battery, providing ample backup time, and it is capable of Fast charging at 18W. That means Samsung and the rest of the smartphone industry finally have some competition.

Oppo A93s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A93s price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A93s specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 8 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read Oppo Reno 6 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G to release in Pakistan Next Month Last month, the Oppo Reno 6 series had its global premiere, and...