Edition: English
Edition: English

Oppo A93s price in Pakistan with Fast charging capability

  • Oppo introduces A93s with fair price in Pakistan.
  • This newcomer is a low-cost 5G smartphone with impressive new features.
  • The phone’s battery is likewise very large, and it is capable of Fast charging at 18W.
Oppo introduces A93s with fair price in Pakistan. Oppo, a prominent smartphone manufacturer in China, is getting ready to release a new model in the affordable price range. This newcomer is a low-cost 5G smartphone with impressive new features.

The official name of the next gadget is Oppo A93s. One of the newest smartphone chipsets, the Dimensity 700, will provide the juice for this mobile device. Under the hood of the brand new Oppo A93s is a 2.2 hexa-core processor.

The screen on this next smartphone is an impressive 6.5 inches in size. Using LTPS IPS capacitive touchscreen technology, the new Oppo A93s boasts a full HD (1080p) display. In addition, a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is included.

The A93s by Oppo contains 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most amount of RAM found in this smartphone, thus you can expect your phone to perform at a lightning-fast pace. Oppo 5G has 128/256 GB of internal storage, therefore your data is unlimited in size.

The smartphone features a triple camera array on its back. There will be 48 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels on the primary sensor of the Oppo A93s. Taking high-quality selfies on this device will be a breeze thanks to the 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The fingerprint scanner on the Oppo A93s is conveniently located on the device’s side, making it impossible for an unauthorised user to access your data. The phone’s battery is likewise very large.

The smartphone A93s is powered by a (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh battery, providing ample backup time, and it is capable of Fast charging at 18W. That means Samsung and the rest of the smartphone industry finally have some competition.

Oppo A93s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A93s price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A93s specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front8 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Oppo Reno 6 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G to release in Pakistan Next Month
Oppo Reno 6 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G to release in Pakistan Next Month

Last month, the Oppo Reno 6 series had its global premiere, and...

