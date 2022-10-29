Oppo A93s price in Pakistan with Fast charging capability

Oppo Reno 6 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G to release in Pakistan Next Month
Oppo introduces A93s with fair price in Pakistan. Oppo, a prominent smartphone manufacturer in China, is getting ready to release a new model in the affordable price range. This newcomer is a low-cost 5G smartphone with impressive new features.
The official name of the next gadget is Oppo A93s. One of the newest smartphone chipsets, the Dimensity 700, will provide the juice for this mobile device. Under the hood of the brand new Oppo A93s is a 2.2 hexa-core processor.
The screen on this next smartphone is an impressive 6.5 inches in size. Using LTPS IPS capacitive touchscreen technology, the new Oppo A93s boasts a full HD (1080p) display. In addition, a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is included.
The A93s by Oppo contains 8 gigabytes of RAM, the most amount of RAM found in this smartphone, thus you can expect your phone to perform at a lightning-fast pace. Oppo 5G has 128/256 GB of internal storage, therefore your data is unlimited in size.
The smartphone features a triple camera array on its back. There will be 48 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels on the primary sensor of the Oppo A93s. Taking high-quality selfies on this device will be a breeze thanks to the 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
The fingerprint scanner on the Oppo A93s is conveniently located on the device’s side, making it impossible for an unauthorised user to access your data. The phone’s battery is likewise very large.
The smartphone A93s is powered by a (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh battery, providing ample backup time, and it is capable of Fast charging at 18W. That means Samsung and the rest of the smartphone industry finally have some competition.
The Oppo A93s price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|8 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
