Samsung Galaxy A12 Phone price in Pakistan with 5-megapixel macro lens

Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung introduced Galaxy A12 cheapest price in Pakistan. The phone specs are amazing. It is mid-range and the first in a series. MediaTek Helio P35 will power the Samsung Galaxy A12.
Samsung’s Galaxy A12 features two storage capacities: 32 and 64 gigabytes. One will be cheap and the other pricey. Samsung Galaxy A12’s internal storage can be expanded using a dedicated slot.
Whether you pick the inexpensive or costly Galaxy A12 by Samsung, storage won’t be an issue. Smartphone RAM is 4 GB. Both smartphones have different RAM capacities.
The new Samsung A12 has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS capacitive touchscreen with full HD 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. Samsung Galaxy A12 will have triple back cameras.
The back camera will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. Samsung Galaxy A12’s front-facing camera is 8 megapixels.
The new phone will have many features that improve both cameras’ image quality. Galaxy A12 will sport a 5000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery and fingerprint sensor on the back.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-
Network
|Dual SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|2G Network
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels
|Display Colors
|16M Colors, Multitouch
|Pixel Density
|268 g
|Touch Screen
|Yes
|Display Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
Media
|Alert Types
|ring and vibrate
|Loudspeaker
|yes
|Handsfree
|yes
Camera
|Primary
|13 MP+5 MP+2 MP
|Camera Features
|LED flash panoroma
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
|Selfie Camera Features
|HDR
|Operating System
|Android 10 OS
Hardware
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|RAM (Memory)
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|64 GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
