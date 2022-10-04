Samsung Galaxy A12 Phone price in Pakistan with 5-megapixel macro lens

The phone price in Pakistan is affordable.

MediaTek Helio P35 will power the Samsung Galaxy A12.

Back camera will have a 48 megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung introduced Galaxy A12 cheapest price in Pakistan. The phone specs are amazing. It is mid-range and the first in a series. MediaTek Helio P35 will power the Samsung Galaxy A12.

Samsung’s Galaxy A12 features two storage capacities: 32 and 64 gigabytes. One will be cheap and the other pricey. Samsung Galaxy A12’s internal storage can be expanded using a dedicated slot.

Whether you pick the inexpensive or costly Galaxy A12 by Samsung, storage won’t be an issue. Smartphone RAM is 4 GB. Both smartphones have different RAM capacities.

The new Samsung A12 has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS capacitive touchscreen with full HD 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. Samsung Galaxy A12 will have triple back cameras.

The back camera will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. Samsung Galaxy A12’s front-facing camera is 8 megapixels.

The new phone will have many features that improve both cameras’ image quality. Galaxy A12 will sport a 5000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery and fingerprint sensor on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Phone price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 specification:

Advertisement Network Dual SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) 2G Network SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Display Type PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels Display Colors 16M Colors, Multitouch Pixel Density 268 g Touch Screen Yes Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Media Alert Types ring and vibrate Loudspeaker yes Handsfree yes Advertisement Camera Primary 13 MP+5 MP+2 MP Camera Features LED flash panoroma Selfie Camera 8MP Selfie Camera Features HDR Software Operating System Android 10 OS Hardware Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core RAM (Memory) 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Advertisement Connectivity Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot USB microUSB 2.0 GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Advertisement Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 4000 mAh Placement Non Removeable