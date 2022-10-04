Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan with 5-megapixel macro lens
Samsung Galaxy A12 Phone price in Pakistan with 5-megapixel macro lens

  • The phone price in Pakistan is affordable.
  • MediaTek Helio P35 will power the Samsung Galaxy A12.
  • Back camera will have a 48 megapixel primary sensor.
Samsung introduced Galaxy A12 cheapest price in Pakistan. The phone specs are amazing. It is mid-range and the first in a series. MediaTek Helio P35 will power the Samsung Galaxy A12.

Samsung’s Galaxy A12 features two storage capacities: 32 and 64 gigabytes. One will be cheap and the other pricey. Samsung Galaxy A12’s internal storage can be expanded using a dedicated slot.

Whether you pick the inexpensive or costly Galaxy A12 by Samsung, storage won’t be an issue. Smartphone RAM is 4 GB. Both smartphones have different RAM capacities.

The new Samsung A12 has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS capacitive touchscreen with full HD 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. Samsung Galaxy A12 will have triple back cameras.

The back camera will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. Samsung Galaxy A12’s front-facing camera is 8 megapixels.

The new phone will have many features that improve both cameras’ image quality. Galaxy A12 will sport a 5000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery and fingerprint sensor on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Phone price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A12 specification:

Network

Dual SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
2G NetworkSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
Display

Display TypePLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels
Display Colors16M Colors, Multitouch
Pixel Density268 g
Touch ScreenYes
Display ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass

Media

Alert Typesring and vibrate
Loudspeakeryes
Handsfreeyes
Camera

Primary13 MP+5 MP+2 MP
Camera FeaturesLED flash panoroma
Selfie Camera8MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 10 OS

Hardware

ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon
CPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
RAM (Memory)4 GB
Internal Storage64 GB
SensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Connectivity

Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
USBmicroUSB 2.0
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity4000 mAh
PlacementNon Removeable

