Samsung Galaxy a14 price in Pakistan and specs

  • Samsung Galaxy a14 price in Pakistan & features.

Unlike the Galaxy A13, which has an Infinity-V display, the A14 has an Infinity-U display. The 6.8″ panel of the display features FullHD+ resolution. The Samsung Galaxy A14’s three cameras, as opposed to the four found on 4G models, and the placement of the flash between the first two cameras on the right side of the device’s rear give it a similar appearance to the Galaxy A13 5G. The power and volume controls are located on the right side of the Samsung A14. The volume button also serves as a fingerprint sensor, which unlocks the phone quite quickly.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 has an Octa Core CPU and a potent MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset for processing, which is quiet enough for a smartphone in its class to perform numerous program with ease. The Galaxy A14 has a huge 6000 mAh battery that can last the entire day on just one charge. It also supports fast charging, allowing you to quickly recharge this beast.

Samsung Galaxy a14 in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy a14 price in Pakistan is in between Rs.44,999 – 54,999.

Samsung Galaxy a14 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810
GPUArm Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CameraMain50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

