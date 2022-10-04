Samsung Galaxy a14 price in Pakistan and specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan & specs
The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be a high-end smartphone. It has a...
Unlike the Galaxy A13, which has an Infinity-V display, the A14 has an Infinity-U display. The 6.8″ panel of the display features FullHD+ resolution. The Samsung Galaxy A14’s three cameras, as opposed to the four found on 4G models, and the placement of the flash between the first two cameras on the right side of the device’s rear give it a similar appearance to the Galaxy A13 5G. The power and volume controls are located on the right side of the Samsung A14. The volume button also serves as a fingerprint sensor, which unlocks the phone quite quickly.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 has an Octa Core CPU and a potent MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset for processing, which is quiet enough for a smartphone in its class to perform numerous program with ease. The Galaxy A14 has a huge 6000 mAh battery that can last the entire day on just one charge. It also supports fast charging, allowing you to quickly recharge this beast.
The Samsung Galaxy a14 price in Pakistan is in between Rs.44,999 – 54,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.