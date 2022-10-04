Samsung Galaxy a14 price in Pakistan and specs

Samsung Galaxy a14 price in Pakistan & features.

Unlike the Galaxy A13, which has an Infinity-V display, the A14 has an Infinity-U display. The 6.8″ panel of the display features FullHD+ resolution. The Samsung Galaxy A14’s three cameras, as opposed to the four found on 4G models, and the placement of the flash between the first two cameras on the right side of the device’s rear give it a similar appearance to the Galaxy A13 5G. The power and volume controls are located on the right side of the Samsung A14. The volume button also serves as a fingerprint sensor, which unlocks the phone quite quickly.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 has an Octa Core CPU and a potent MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset for processing, which is quiet enough for a smartphone in its class to perform numerous program with ease. The Galaxy A14 has a huge 6000 mAh battery that can last the entire day on just one charge. It also supports fast charging, allowing you to quickly recharge this beast.

The Samsung Galaxy a14 price in Pakistan is in between Rs.44,999 – 54,999.

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 GPU Arm Mali-G57 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) Camera Main 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging

