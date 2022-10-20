Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A14 will have a huge 6.8-inches screen.

Samsung will soon make the new Galaxy A14 smartphone. The Galaxy A14 will be Samsung’s next phone after the A13 series.

The new A14 will have a tonne of features, which we’ll go over one by one now.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 has a huge 6.8-inch PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for tougher conditions.

The Samsung A14 has three cameras: 50 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP. It also has an LED flash. The body and camera look like the ones on the Galaxy A13 5G.

The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 Specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 GPU Arm Mali-G57 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) Camera Main 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 /WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging

