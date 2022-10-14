Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is available in new colors. The white color was present on many gadgets before 2017, however it quickly disappeared.

The Galaxy A30 from Samsung continues to exude the same allure and beauty as in the past. Contrary to the Samsung A30’s recent inclusion of a blue tint, black appears to be a consistent option for the majority of devices. The Red colour, which made its debut with the Samsung Galaxy A30, is yet another new color option for this phone.

The 6.4-inch screen can support 1080p FHD Plus quality. Everything appears brighter on the Galaxy A30’s screen due to its 16M colors. For those who desire to increase the Samsung Galaxy A30’s 64GB of internal storage, the dedicated SD card slot is a huge relief.

As usual, this brand offers a dual SIM slot that allows you to use two different networks at once. The Samsung Galaxy A30’s octa core processor is topped by the Exynos chipset inside the chassis, making it simple to carry out everyday chores.

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 24,999 – 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy a30 Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Samsung Experience 9.5 Dimensions 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Silver, Blue, pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm) GPU Mali-G71 MP2 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh Talktime up to 23 hrs – Fast battery charging 15W

