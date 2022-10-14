Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
  • Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is available in new colors. The white color was present on many gadgets before 2017, however it quickly disappeared.

The Galaxy A30 from Samsung continues to exude the same allure and beauty as in the past. Contrary to the Samsung A30’s recent inclusion of a blue tint, black appears to be a consistent option for the majority of devices. The Red colour, which made its debut with the Samsung Galaxy A30, is yet another new color option for this phone.

The 6.4-inch screen can support 1080p FHD Plus quality. Everything appears brighter on the Galaxy A30’s screen due to its 16M colors. For those who desire to increase the Samsung Galaxy A30’s 64GB of internal storage, the dedicated SD card slot is a huge relief.

As usual, this brand offers a dual SIM slot that allows you to use two different networks at once. The Samsung Galaxy A30’s octa core processor is topped by the Exynos chipset inside the chassis, making it simple to carry out everyday chores.

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 24,999 – 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy a30 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UISamsung Experience 9.5
Dimensions158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Silver, Blue, pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetExynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Talktimeup to 23 hrs
– Fast battery charging 15W

