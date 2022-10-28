Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & specs

The Samsung Galaxy A31 has 4 GB RAM and 128GB of storage space.

The screen is 6.4 inches wide and has a resolution of 1080 by 2400.

It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is available on the market.

The powerful chipset, the Helio P65 SoC, runs the smartphone.

The processor in the Samsung Galaxy A31 works with 4 GB of RAM. This amount of RAM is enough for the phone to work well.

The screen is 6.4 inches wide and has a resolution of 1080 by 2400. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan is ₨ 36,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A31 specs

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2Ghz Octa Core Chipset Helio P65 SoC DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W