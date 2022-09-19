Samsung A52s price in Pakistan & features

Samsung A31 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung's Galaxy A31 processor has 4GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy A31 will have...
Samsung unveils the mid-range Galaxy A52s. Samsung’s new phone, SM-A528B, is listed on Geekbench. The A-series newcomer will soon hit Europe. Samsung Galaxy A52s is coming. The next smartphone will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC. This processor’s gadget is powerful. Galaxy A52s sports a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Adreno 642L GPU, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass. The Samsung Galaxy A52s will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. 1080 x 2400 pixels is the best resolution in this class. Samsung’s Galaxy A52s has 8GB RAM. High-end RAM ensures great performance.
The new Samsung A52s has adequate storage to accommodate future data. This phone’s internal storage is 128GB. The next Samsung Galaxy A52s will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and 5 megapixels. 32-megapixel selfie camera to capture photos and videos of loved ones. Samsung Galaxy A52s incorporates an under-display optical fingerprint scanner for data security. The Galaxy A52s’s battery is 45,00 mAh and supports 25W rapid charging.
The Samsung Galaxy A52s price in Pakistan is Rs. 71,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OneUI 3.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Purple, Awesome Mint
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Fun mode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.