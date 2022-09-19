Samsung A52s price in Pakistan & features

The Galaxy A52s’s battery is 45,00 mAh.

1080 x 2400 pixels is the best resolution in this class.

Samsung’s Galaxy A52s has 8GB RAM.

Advertisement

Samsung unveils the mid-range Galaxy A52s. Samsung’s new phone, SM-A528B, is listed on Geekbench. The A-series newcomer will soon hit Europe. Samsung Galaxy A52s is coming. The next smartphone will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC. This processor’s gadget is powerful. Galaxy A52s sports a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Adreno 642L GPU, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass. The Samsung Galaxy A52s will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. 1080 x 2400 pixels is the best resolution in this class. Samsung’s Galaxy A52s has 8GB RAM. High-end RAM ensures great performance.

The new Samsung A52s has adequate storage to accommodate future data. This phone’s internal storage is 128GB. The next Samsung Galaxy A52s will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and 5 megapixels. 32-megapixel selfie camera to capture photos and videos of loved ones. Samsung Galaxy A52s incorporates an under-display optical fingerprint scanner for data security. The Galaxy A52s’s battery is 45,00 mAh and supports 25W rapid charging.

Samsung A52s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A52s price in Pakistan is Rs. 71,999/-

Samsung A52s specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI OneUI 3.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Purple, Awesome Mint Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Fun mode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 25W

Also Read Samsung A31 price in Pakistan & features Samsung's Galaxy A31 processor has 4GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy A31 will have...