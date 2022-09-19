Advertisement
Samsung A52s price in Pakistan & features

Samsung unveils the mid-range Galaxy A52s. Samsung’s new phone, SM-A528B, is listed on Geekbench. The A-series newcomer will soon hit Europe. Samsung Galaxy A52s is coming. The next smartphone will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC. This processor’s gadget is powerful. Galaxy A52s sports a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Adreno 642L GPU, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass. The Samsung Galaxy A52s will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. 1080 x 2400 pixels is the best resolution in this class. Samsung’s Galaxy A52s has 8GB RAM. High-end RAM ensures great performance.

The new Samsung A52s has adequate storage to accommodate future data. This phone’s internal storage is 128GB. The next Samsung Galaxy A52s will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and 5 megapixels. 32-megapixel selfie camera to capture photos and videos of loved ones. Samsung Galaxy A52s incorporates an under-display optical fingerprint scanner for data security. The Galaxy A52s’s battery is 45,00 mAh and supports 25W rapid charging.

Samsung A52s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A52s price in Pakistan is Rs. 71,999/-

Samsung A52s specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOneUI 3.1
Dimensions159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Purple, Awesome Mint
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesFun mode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

