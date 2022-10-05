Specs Comparison: Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Xiaomi Civi 2

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications leak
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are said to have one 11mm driver...
Xiaomi recently released the Civi 2. It’s one of the most gorgeous phones ever made by the Chinese giant and has outstanding performance and a superb camera.
The company has released more mid-rangers this year. Many individuals ask if they should buy an older device to save money or the new Civi. Compare it to the brand’s other midrange models to comprehend it.
The company released the Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite earlier this year. It is a mid-range device in the same price range as the new device, but because it is an older device, it can be bought on the street for less.
What should you choose? Here are the main differences between the Xiaomi 12 Lite and the Xiaomi Civi 2.
|Xiaomi 12 Lite
|Xiaomi Civi 2
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|159.3 x 73.7 x 7.3 mm,
173 g
|159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm,
172 g
|DISPLAY
|6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED
|6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED
|PROCESSOR
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, octa-core 2.4 GHz
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, octa-core 2.4 GHz
|MEMORY
|6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB
|8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB
|SOFTWARE
|Android 12, MIUI
|Android 12, MIUI
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
|CAMERA
|Triple 108 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2 + f/2.4
32 MP f/2.5 front camera
|Triple 50 + 20 + 2 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/2.4
Dual 32 + 32 MP f/2.0 front camera
|BATTERY
|4300 mAh, fast charging 67W
|4500 mAh, Fast Charging 67W
|ADDITIONAL FEATURES
|5G, dual SIM
|5G, dual SIM
In the global market, the Xiaomi 12 Lite costs $399 or €399, while the Xiaomi Civi 2 costs €350 or $350.
