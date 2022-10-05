Specs Comparison: Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Xiaomi Civi 2

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Civi 2 is one of the most gorgeous phones ever made by the Chinese giant.
  • It has outstanding performance and a superb camera.
  • The company released the Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite earlier this year.
Xiaomi recently released the Civi 2. It’s one of the most gorgeous phones ever made by the Chinese giant and has outstanding performance and a superb camera.

The company has released more mid-rangers this year. Many individuals ask if they should buy an older device to save money or the new Civi. Compare it to the brand’s other midrange models to comprehend it.

The company released the Xiaomi Mi 12 Lite earlier this year. It is a mid-range device in the same price range as the new device, but because it is an older device, it can be bought on the street for less.

What should you choose? Here are the main differences between the Xiaomi 12 Lite and the Xiaomi Civi 2.

Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi 12 LiteXiaomi Civi 2
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT159.3 x 73.7 x 7.3 mm,
173 g		159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm,
172 g
DISPLAY6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED
PROCESSORQualcomm Snapdragon 778G, octa-core 2.4 GHzQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, octa-core 2.4 GHz
MEMORY6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB
SOFTWAREAndroid 12, MIUIAndroid 12, MIUI
CONNECTIVITYWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPSWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
CAMERATriple 108 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2 + f/2.4
32 MP f/2.5 front camera		Triple 50 + 20 + 2 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/2.4
Dual 32 + 32 MP f/2.0 front camera
BATTERY4300 mAh, fast charging 67W4500 mAh, Fast Charging 67W
ADDITIONAL FEATURES5G, dual SIM5G, dual SIM

Price

In the global market, the Xiaomi 12 Lite costs $399 or €399, while the Xiaomi Civi 2 costs €350 or $350.

