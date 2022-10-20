Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Pova 4 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of...
Tecno will release the Pova 4 series with fair price in Pakistan. These new cellphones will replace the Pova series 3 models in the market. Now, let’s talk about what makes the new Tecno Pova 4 so special.
The phone’s MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 CPU and 8GB of RAM give it plenty of power to function properly. With a CPU and RAM of this calibre, it’s more than adequate for a smartphone of this class.
Tecno Pova 4 has a large IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display measuring in at 6.70 inches, which is capable of displaying a full HD resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels and benefits from a 90 Hz refresh rate for a more fluid experience, especially while playing games.
The new Tecno Pova 4 has been verified to include a dual 50-megapixel camera with an artificial intelligence lens. The 50-megapixel primary sensor suggests that the company plans to enhance smartphone photography in the near future.
The Tecno 4’s front-facing 8-megapixel camera is capable of recording full HD video at 1080p and taking brighter selfies, even in dim light. The larger 6,000 mAh battery of the Tecno Pova 4 keeps this flagship going all day without needing to be recharged during the day.
The phone’s biggest improvement over competing models in its price range is its faster charging at 18W. Pova 4 is loaded with cutting-edge technology and is prepared to dominate the market. When Tecno unveils their new Pova 4 smartphone, it will give Samsung and other manufacturers a run for their money in both domestic and international markets.
The Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB port to Type-C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.