Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & specs

  • Tecno Pova 4 has a large IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display measuring in at 6.70 inches.
  • The phone’s front-facing 8-megapixel camera is capable of recording full HD video at 1080p.
  • The larger 6,000 mAh battery keeps this flagship going all day without needing to be recharged during the day.
Tecno will release the Pova 4 series with fair price in Pakistan. These new cellphones will replace the Pova series 3 models in the market. Now, let’s talk about what makes the new Tecno Pova 4 so special.

The phone’s MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 CPU and 8GB of RAM give it plenty of power to function properly. With a CPU and RAM of this calibre, it’s more than adequate for a smartphone of this class.

Tecno Pova 4 has a large IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display measuring in at 6.70 inches, which is capable of displaying a full HD resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels and benefits from a 90 Hz refresh rate for a more fluid experience, especially while playing games.

The new Tecno Pova 4 has been verified to include a dual 50-megapixel camera with an artificial intelligence lens. The 50-megapixel primary sensor suggests that the company plans to enhance smartphone photography in the near future.

The Tecno 4’s front-facing 8-megapixel camera is capable of recording full HD video at 1080p and taking brighter selfies, even in dim light. The larger 6,000 mAh battery of the Tecno Pova 4 keeps this flagship going all day without needing to be recharged during the day.

The phone’s biggest improvement over competing models in its price range is its faster charging at 18W. Pova 4 is loaded with cutting-edge technology and is prepared to dominate the market. When Tecno unveils their new Pova 4 smartphone, it will give Samsung and other manufacturers a run for their money in both domestic and international markets.

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Tecno Pova 4 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHios
Dimensions170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB port to Type-C
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

