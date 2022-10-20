Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 4 has a large IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display measuring in at 6.70 inches.

Tecno will release the Pova 4 series with fair price in Pakistan. These new cellphones will replace the Pova series 3 models in the market. Now, let’s talk about what makes the new Tecno Pova 4 so special.

The phone’s MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 CPU and 8GB of RAM give it plenty of power to function properly. With a CPU and RAM of this calibre, it’s more than adequate for a smartphone of this class.

Tecno Pova 4 has a large IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display measuring in at 6.70 inches, which is capable of displaying a full HD resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels and benefits from a 90 Hz refresh rate for a more fluid experience, especially while playing games.

The new Tecno Pova 4 has been verified to include a dual 50-megapixel camera with an artificial intelligence lens. The 50-megapixel primary sensor suggests that the company plans to enhance smartphone photography in the near future.

The Tecno 4’s front-facing 8-megapixel camera is capable of recording full HD video at 1080p and taking brighter selfies, even in dim light. The larger 6,000 mAh battery of the Tecno Pova 4 keeps this flagship going all day without needing to be recharged during the day.

The phone’s biggest improvement over competing models in its price range is its faster charging at 18W. Pova 4 is loaded with cutting-edge technology and is prepared to dominate the market. When Tecno unveils their new Pova 4 smartphone, it will give Samsung and other manufacturers a run for their money in both domestic and international markets.

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Tecno Pova 4 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Hios Dimensions 170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash , Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB port to Type-C NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame , plastic back,Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

