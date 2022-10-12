Advertisement
Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 4 Pro

  • Tecno Pova 4 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
  • It also has the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and runs high-quality graphics.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery and has a huge 6.7-inch screen.
Tecno will release the Pova 4 series with a new Pro model. The Tecno Pova 4 Pro has an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a huge 6.7-inch screen size, which makes it look better.

It also has the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and runs high-quality graphics. The Tecno 4 Pro has a Helio G99.

This chipset’s performance is well-known. The chipset runs huge apps swiftly and easily.

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a side-mounted slot for external memory of up to 1 TB to save future data.

The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 4 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Tecno Pova 4 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHios
Dimensions164.79 x 77 x 9.19mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlue, Grey
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~403 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB port to Type-C
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraRGB notification light stripe on the back (Electric Blue model only), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back ,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 45W, 10W reverse wired charging

