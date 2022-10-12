Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 4 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Tecno will release the Pova 4 series with a new Pro model. The Tecno Pova 4 Pro has an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a huge 6.7-inch screen size, which makes it look better.

It also has the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and runs high-quality graphics. The Tecno 4 Pro has a Helio G99.

This chipset’s performance is well-known. The chipset runs huge apps swiftly and easily.

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a side-mounted slot for external memory of up to 1 TB to save future data.

The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 4 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Tecno Pova 4 Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Hios Dimensions 164.79 x 77 x 9.19mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Blue, Grey Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~403 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP , LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB port to Type-C NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra RGB notification light stripe on the back (Electric Blue model only), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back ,Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 45W, 10W reverse wired charging

