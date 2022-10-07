Vivo V20 price in Pakistan and HDR Panorama

Vivo V20 will use an under-display fingerprint reader to protect data.

The phone has 128/256GB of inbuilt storage.

Dual front-facing cameras with 44-megapixel primary sensor and HDR Panorama.

Vivo introduced V20 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The phone will support 5G. Vivo V20’s internet connection won’t disappoint. The phone has 8GB RAM. It will have two RAM options.

Vivo sharp V20 has 128/256GB of inbuilt storage. Unspecified dedicated slot. The phone has enough internal storage to not need extra. The Vivo V20 will include a triple back camera.

The main sensor will be 64 megapixels, like other high-end smartphones. The V20 sports an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Dual-LED flash helps the V20’s back camera in low light.

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan is 59,999/-

Vivo V20 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11 Dimensions 161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features HDR10 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

