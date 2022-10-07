Advertisement
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan and HDR Panorama

Articles
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan and HDR Panorama

  • Vivo V20 will use an under-display fingerprint reader to protect data.
  • The phone has 128/256GB of inbuilt storage.
  • Dual front-facing cameras with 44-megapixel primary sensor and HDR Panorama.
Vivo introduced V20 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The phone will support 5G. Vivo V20’s internet connection won’t disappoint. The phone has 8GB RAM. It will have two RAM options.

Vivo sharp V20 has 128/256GB of inbuilt storage. Unspecified dedicated slot. The phone has enough internal storage to not need extra. The Vivo V20 will include a triple back camera.

The main sensor will be 64 megapixels, like other high-end smartphones. The V20 sports an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Dual-LED flash helps the V20’s back camera in low light.

Dual front-facing cameras with 44-megapixel primary sensor and HDR Panorama. Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh powers the gadget. Powerhouse will facilitate quick charging. Vivo V20 will use an under-display fingerprint reader to protect data.

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan is 59,999/-

Vivo V20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11
Dimensions161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
