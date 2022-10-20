Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V21e boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core CPU with 6 GB of...
Vivo has introduced the new Vivo V26 Pro with reasonable price in Pakistan. the smartphone has amazing specs. For 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage, the smartphone is affordable for middle class.
The Android v12-powered Vivo V26 Pro may have a 4800 mAh battery that lets you play games, listen to music, watch movies, and do other things for longer without worrying about battery degradation.
The Vivo smartphone have a single rear camera. To take lifelike photos, there will be 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras. The Vivo V26 Pro will include a 32 MP selfie camera.
The Vivo V26 Pro’s 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) 1080 x 2400-pixel display lets you play games and watch movies. Vivo V26 Pro may also have Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) for smooth multitasking.
The phone will also have multiple storage options. You may keep local data, videos, images, movies, songs, and other items without worrying about space.
The Vivo V26 Pro may feature WiFi – 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth – v5.3, 5G (network not rolled out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G. Smartphone sensors may include light, proximity, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.
Vivo V26 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 113840/-
|Brand
|Vivo
|Model
|V26 Pro
|Operating System
|Android v12
|Sim Slots
|Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
|Sim Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|Network
|5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Rear Camera
|64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|32 MP
|Colours
|Black, Gold
|Screen Size
|6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Bezelless Display
|Yes, with punch-hole display
|Pixel Density
|393 ppi
|Display Type
|AMOLED
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Screen
|Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|Processor
|Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
|Architecture
|64 bit
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP10
|Ram
|12 GB
|Internal Memory
|256 GB
|Camera Setup
|Single
|Resolution
|64 MP, Primary Camera, 8 MP, 2 MP
|Auto Focus
|Yes
|Flash
|Yes, LED Flash
|Image Resolution
|9000 x 7000 Pixels
|Settings
|Exposure compensation, ISO control
|Shooting Modes
|Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
|Camera Features
|Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
|Video Recording
|Yes
|Front Camera Resolution
|32 MP, Primary Camera
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Type
|Li-Polymer
|Quick Charging
|Yes, Fast, 100W
|Usb Typec
|Yes
|Sim Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|Network Support
|5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
|Volte
|Yes
|Sim 1
|4G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
|Sim 2
|4G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
|Wifi
|802.11, b/g/n
|Wifi Features
|Mobile Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Gps
|with A-GPS, Glonass
|Nfc
|Yes
|Usb Connectivity
|Mass storage device, USB charging
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|Audio Jack
|USB Type-C
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Fingerprint Sensor Position
|On-Screen
|Other Sensors
|Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
