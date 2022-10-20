Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo has introduced the new Vivo V26 Pro with reasonable price in Pakistan. the smartphone has amazing specs. For 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage, the smartphone is affordable for middle class.

The Android v12-powered Vivo V26 Pro may have a 4800 mAh battery that lets you play games, listen to music, watch movies, and do other things for longer without worrying about battery degradation.

The Vivo smartphone have a single rear camera. To take lifelike photos, there will be 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras. The Vivo V26 Pro will include a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Vivo V26 Pro’s 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) 1080 x 2400-pixel display lets you play games and watch movies. Vivo V26 Pro may also have Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) for smooth multitasking.

The phone will also have multiple storage options. You may keep local data, videos, images, movies, songs, and other items without worrying about space.

The Vivo V26 Pro may feature WiFi – 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth – v5.3, 5G (network not rolled out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G. Smartphone sensors may include light, proximity, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope.

Vivo V26 Pro Price in Pakistan

Vivo V26 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 113840/-

Vivo V26 Pro Specifications

Brand Vivo Model V26 Pro Operating System Android v12 Sim Slots Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Sim Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network 5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G Fingerprint Sensor Yes Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Advertisement

Design (1) Colours Black, Gold

Display (8) Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels Aspect Ratio 20:9 Bezelless Display Yes, with punch-hole display Pixel Density 393 ppi Display Type AMOLED Refresh Rate 120 Hz Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Advertisement Performance (5)

Advertisement Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Architecture 64 bit Graphics Mali-G710 MP10 Ram 12 GB

Storage (1) Internal Memory 256 GB

Camera (10) Camera Setup Single Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera, 8 MP, 2 MP Auto Focus Yes Flash Yes, LED Flash Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Shooting Modes Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Camera Features Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus Video Recording Yes Front Camera Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Battery (4)
Capacity 4800 mAh Type Li-Polymer Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 100W Usb Typec Yes

Network Connectivity (11) Advertisement Sim Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network Support 5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G Volte Yes Sim 1 4G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available Sim 2 4G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available Wifi 802.11, b/g/n Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 Gps with A-GPS, Glonass Nfc Yes Usb Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Multimedia (2) Loudspeaker Yes Audio Jack USB Type-C Advertisement Special Features (3)

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Fingerprint Sensor Position On-Screen Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Warranty (1)
Warranty 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty