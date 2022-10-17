Vivo X90 will debut in November using dual-chip strategy

Vivo will release three models this year: vanilla, PRO, and PRO+.

Vivo released the X80 series six months ago. Two smartphones—vanilla and a Pro—make up the series. The Pro model also had the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 processors. Both versions offered top performance. However, the corporation plans a sequel. Recent sources indicate that Vivo hopes to debut its X90 series next month.

Some earlier reports said that Qualcomm would release the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 earlier than expected.

So, the manufacturers will be able to get ready for the Spring Festival. So, the Vivo X90 series will also come out in November, and one of the models will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Vivo will release three models this year: vanilla, PRO, and PRO+. These models will resemble the X80 series.

The Pro model will have a Dimensity 9000+ and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 improves CPU performance by 10%, energy efficiency by 15%, GPU performance by 20%, AI performance by up to 50%, and ISP performance by a lot. It will be official soon.

The Vivo X90 Pro Plus will feature the Sony IMX989 with a 1-inch outsole and a self-developed imaging chip. It will compete with the greatest Android models.

