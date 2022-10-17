Advertisement
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo Y15 currently has smart technology accessible. For its Y-series range of smartphones, the Chinese manufacturer Vivo has produced a new model.

The 6.35-inch Vivo Y15’s screen measures 720 x 1544 pixels in resolution.

On the front of the phone, in the waterdrop notch, is the camera. Android 9 Pie is used in the phone.

The Vivo Y15 is powered by the Helio P35 SoC. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

With this potent chipset and 4 gigabytes of RAM, it will be simple to accomplish multiple tasks at once.

The brand-new Vivo Y15 has 64 GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 16,999 – 20,999.

Vivo Y15 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAqua Blue, Burgundy Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, 2.4GHz/5GHz
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

