Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Vivo Y15 currently has smart technology accessible. For its Y-series range of smartphones, the Chinese manufacturer Vivo has produced a new model.

The 6.35-inch Vivo Y15’s screen measures 720 x 1544 pixels in resolution.

Advertisement

On the front of the phone, in the waterdrop notch, is the camera. Android 9 Pie is used in the phone.

The Vivo Y15 is powered by the Helio P35 SoC. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

With this potent chipset and 4 gigabytes of RAM, it will be simple to accomplish multiple tasks at once.

The brand-new Vivo Y15 has 64 GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan

Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 16,999 – 20,999.

Advertisement

Vivo Y15 Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, 2.4GHz/ 5GHz Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specifications The Vivo V23 will be a phone in the middle of the...