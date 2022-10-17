Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V23 will be a phone in the middle of the market.

The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

It has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.5 GHz.

Advertisement

The new Vivo V23 smartphone will be available on the market. The Vivo V23 will be a phone in the middle of the market.

The next phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

The high-end specs of smartphones can be handled by this powerful chipset. The Vivo V23 has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.5 GHz. The GPU is the Mali G68.

The smartphone has an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display that is unique to the brand.

The screen is 6.44 inches. The screen on the Vivo V23 is 1080 x 2400 full HD. A 4200 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo V23 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 99,999/-

Vivo V23 Specs:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM) Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised) Advertisement