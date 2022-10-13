Advertisement
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y15C

  • Vivo’s smart technology Y15C will be available on the market.
  • The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU, and an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • It has 4 gigabytes of RAM, so it can switch between tasks quickly.
Vivo’s smart technology Y15C will be available on the market.

The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU, and the chipset of the company’s smartphone, Vivo’s Y15C, will give a great performance to make it one of the top choices for customers.

The Vivo Y15C will have an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The 6.51-inch screen features a 720×1600 resolution.

Also, there is a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The new VivoSharp Y15C has 4 gigabytes of RAM, so it can switch between tasks quickly. The phone comes with 64 gigabytes of storage space.

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

The Vivo  Y15C expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999/-

Vivo Y15C full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresphoto, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

