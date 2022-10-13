Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan with a larger battery and screen
Ininix's Smart 5 has a 1.8GHz Quad-core processor and 2 GB of...
Vivo’s smart technology Y15C will be available on the market.
The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU, and the chipset of the company’s smartphone, Vivo’s Y15C, will give a great performance to make it one of the top choices for customers.
The Vivo Y15C will have an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The 6.51-inch screen features a 720×1600 resolution.
Also, there is a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The new VivoSharp Y15C has 4 gigabytes of RAM, so it can switch between tasks quickly. The phone comes with 64 gigabytes of storage space.
The Vivo Y15C expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
