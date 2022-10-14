Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Civi 2

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi’s new smartphone, the Civi 2, has been released.
  • The Xiaomi Civi 2 has an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The latest smartphone from Xiaomi new line, the Civi 2, has been released.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 has an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus processor that is supposed to give it 20% more power and last longer on a single charge. The battery in the phone is 4500 mAh.

The Xiaomi 2 has an Infinity-O cutout for its dual 32-megapixel and 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

The sensors utilised in this model may remain on the back, giving the Xiaomi Civi 2 a 50 MP main camera, a 20 MP ultra-wide angle, and a 2 MP macro lens.

EMUI 13 runs on Android 12 on the Xiaomi Civi 2. There’s no point in waiting for a bigger change.

Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 86,999./-

Xiaomi Civi 2 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 1
GPUAdreno 662
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, (wide), AF, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min
Advertisement

Also Read

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & full specs
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, a new smartphone, will be available on...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story