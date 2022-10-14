Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi’s new smartphone, the Civi 2, has been released.

The latest smartphone from Xiaomi new line, the Civi 2, has been released.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 has an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus processor that is supposed to give it 20% more power and last longer on a single charge. The battery in the phone is 4500 mAh.

The Xiaomi 2 has an Infinity-O cutout for its dual 32-megapixel and 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

The sensors utilised in this model may remain on the back, giving the Xiaomi Civi 2 a 50 MP main camera, a 20 MP ultra-wide angle, and a 2 MP macro lens.

EMUI 13 runs on Android 12 on the Xiaomi Civi 2. There’s no point in waiting for a bigger change.

Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 86,999./-

Xiaomi Civi 2 specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 2.4Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 662 DISPLAY Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Extra Features Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, (wide), AF, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min

