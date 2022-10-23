Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB price in Pakistan and specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB’s rear-mounted fingerprint scanner protects your information

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB has lightning-fast processing thanks to its CPU and RAM.

The Xiaomi 10C 128GB includes a dual-camera setup with 50, 2, and 2 megapixels.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has released a Redmi 10C 128GB smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB is the mid-ranger smartphone currently available in the market.

Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm). used to power the smartphone This chipset handles economic-class smartphone specs well.

A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor powers Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C 128GB. Its GPU is Adreno 610.

The smartphone has the brand’s proprietary IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C offers a 720 x 1650 full HD display. Big 6.71-inch screen.

The phone’s SoC has 4GB RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB have lightning-fast processing thanks to its CPU and RAM. Device storage is 64 gigabytes. This is enough storage to save a lot of info for future use.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 10C 128GB includes a dual back camera with 50, 2, and 2 megapixels. 5 megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB’s rear-mounted fingerprint scanner protects your info. 5000 mAh batteries power the device. It implies long-term smartphone use.

Also Read Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan and specifications The Xiaomi 10T will have the same amount of rear lenses and...

Redmi 10C 128GB has 18W fast charging. The specs of 10C 128GB rival Samsung’s. Xiaomi’s 10T is 128GB built-in storage

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB Price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB Specifications

uild OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W