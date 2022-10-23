Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB

  • The Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB’s rear-mounted fingerprint scanner protects your information
  • The Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB has lightning-fast processing thanks to its CPU and RAM.
  • The Xiaomi 10C 128GB includes a dual-camera setup with 50, 2, and 2 megapixels.
Xiaomi has released a Redmi 10C 128GB smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB is the mid-ranger smartphone currently available in the market.

Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm). used to power the smartphone  This chipset handles economic-class smartphone specs well.

A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor powers Xiaomi’s Redmi 10C 128GB. Its GPU is Adreno 610.

The smartphone has the brand’s proprietary IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C offers a 720 x 1650 full HD display. Big 6.71-inch screen.

The phone’s SoC has 4GB RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB have lightning-fast processing thanks to its CPU and RAM. Device storage is 64 gigabytes. This is enough storage to save a lot of info for future use.

The Xiaomi 10C 128GB includes a dual back camera with 50, 2, and 2 megapixels. 5 megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB’s rear-mounted fingerprint scanner protects your info. 5000 mAh batteries power the device. It implies long-term smartphone use.

Redmi 10C 128GB has 18W fast charging. The specs of 10C 128GB rival Samsung’s. Xiaomi’s 10T is 128GB built-in storage

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB Price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10C 128GB Specifications

uildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.71 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

 

