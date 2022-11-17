Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Apple released iPhone 11 Pro with fair price in Pakistan. Next month, the phone will launch.
  • A13 Bionic powers the phone. Apple 11 Pro has no dedicated slot for memory expansion.
  • The device’s internal storage may hold a lot of data.
Apple released iPhone 11 Pro with fair price in Pakistan. The corporation is well-known for smartphone technology, and they aim to release Apple iPhone 11 Pro because they haven’t released a new phone in a while.

Users waited for the company’s new smartphone, Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro. Next month, the phone will launch. They’re enticing. A13 Bionic powers the phone. This chip will help the iPhone 11’s.

As a high-end model, the smartphone’s SoC will be combined with 3/4 gigabytes of RAM. Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro has 128/256GB of built-in storage. Apple 11 Pro has no dedicated slot for memory expansion, while the company’s phone does.

The device’s internal storage may hold a lot of data. The iPhone 11 Pro has a unique camera arrangement on the rear. Ultra-wide lens, main sensor, and depth sensor. iPhone 11 Pro’s front-facing camera is 12 megapixels.

The new smartphone will have a 3190 mAh Li-ion battery. Smartphone battery is sufficient. The 11 Pro’s fingerprint reader is hidden under the screen for security, making it a danger to Samsung.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 207,799/-

Apple iPhone 11 Pro specs

BuildOSIOS 13
Dimensions144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorChipsetApple A13 (7 nm+)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra Features800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera:12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Featuresf/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS))
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3190 mAh
Talktimeup to 18 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

