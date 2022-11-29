Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features

Advertisement
Articles
  • The Apple iPhone 12 pro max has 6.7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels.
  • The phone is powered by a 4100 mAh battery.
  • Three rear cameras are located on the Apple Max iPhone 12 Pro max back.
The Apple iPhone 12 pro max is available on the market.The Apple A14 Bionic chipset has power the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The device’s SoC has 6 gigabytes of RAM to make the way it works run more smoothly. The Apple iPhone 12 Max will have a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels.

Three rear cameras are located on the Apple Max iPhone 12 Pro max back. Each lens in the camera system has a 13 megapixel resolution to produce stunning images.

The phone is powered by a 4100 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 236,999/-

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max detailed specifications

BuildOSIOS 14.1
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
Weight228 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3687 mAh
Standbyup to 20 hrs
Musicplayup to 80 hrs
– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

 

Next Story