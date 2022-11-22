Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 12 VIP will have a 6.7-inch screen and 8 GB of RAM.

It will also have 256 GB of storage.

The phone has a 4500 mAh battery.

Infinix will show off a new Note 12 phone with the name “VIP” at the end of the name. The new phone is being made by a Chinese company.

A 2.05 octa-core processor is inside the new Infinix Note 12 VIP. This new smartphone will have a 6.7-inch screen, which is a big one. The new Infinix Note 12 VIP has a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a capacitive AMOLED touchscreen.

The Infinix Note 12 will sport 8 GB of RAM, its largest ever. Powerful RAM ensures your phone will run rapidly. The Infinix Note 12 VIP offers 256 GB of storage, so you can store a lot of stuff.

The phone’s battery is huge. The Note 12 VIP has a Li-Po (non-removable), 4500 mAh battery, and a 120W charger.

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 Vip price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Infinix Note 12 VIP specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 7.9 mm thickness Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cayenne grey, Force black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 120W, 100% in 17 min