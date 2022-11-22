Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Infinix Note 12 VIP

  • Infinix Note 12 VIP will have a 6.7-inch screen and 8 GB of RAM.
  • It will also have 256 GB of storage.
  • The phone has a 4500 mAh battery.
Infinix will show off a new Note 12 phone with the name “VIP” at the end of the name. The new phone is being made by a Chinese company.

A 2.05 octa-core processor is inside the new Infinix Note 12 VIP. This new smartphone will have a 6.7-inch screen, which is a big one. The new Infinix Note 12 VIP has a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a capacitive AMOLED touchscreen.

The Infinix Note 12 will sport 8 GB of RAM, its largest ever. Powerful RAM ensures your phone will run rapidly. The Infinix Note 12 VIP offers 256 GB of storage, so you can store a lot of stuff.

The phone’s battery is huge. The Note 12 VIP has a Li-Po (non-removable), 4500 mAh battery, and a 120W charger.

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 Vip price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Infinix Note 12 VIP specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions7.9 mm thickness
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCayenne grey, Force black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 120W, 100% in 17 min
