iPhone 6s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan & special features
Apple has released iPhone XS Max, a fifth iPhone model. It will...
In Pakistan, Apple had released the iPhone 6S at a competitive price. It boasts greater memory, speed, and a new screen, as well as a better camera.
The A9 CPU in the Apple iPhone 6s is made by Samsung, it was created using the 14nm technique.
The iPhone 6s has two gigabytes of RAM rather than just one. App addicts benefit from Apple’s A9 CPU and 2GB of RAM, and the iPhone 6s’s cache reduce the likelihood that we need to resume apps after closing them in the background.
iPhone 6s Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 12,999 – 18,999/-
|Build
|OS
|iOS 9
|Dimensions
|138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm
|Weight
|143 g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
|Processor
|CPU
|Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister
|Chipset
|Apple A9
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Ion-Strengthened Glass, Sapphire Crystal Glass with Oleophobic Coating
|Extra Features
|3D Touch display, Display Zoom
|Memory
|Built-in
|16/64/128GB built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, 4608 x 2592 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video [email protected], [email protected], 2ndry 5 MP, [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
|Front
|5.0 MP Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB (v2.0, reversible connector)
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Document editor, Photo/video editor, Audio/video player and editor, TV-out, iCloud cloud service, iCloud Keychain
|Battery
|Capacity
|1715 mAh
|Standby
|up to 240 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 50 hrs
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.