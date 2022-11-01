Advertisement
iPhone 6s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
iPhone 6s Price in Pakistan and Specifications
  • iPhone 6s Price in Pakistan and features.

In Pakistan, Apple had released the iPhone 6S at a competitive price. It boasts greater memory, speed, and a new screen, as well as a better camera.

The A9 CPU in the Apple iPhone 6s is made by Samsung, it was created using the 14nm technique.

The iPhone 6s has two gigabytes of RAM rather than just one. App addicts benefit from Apple’s A9 CPU and 2GB of RAM, and the iPhone 6s’s cache reduce the likelihood that we need to resume apps after closing them in the background.

iPhone 6s Price in Pakistan

iPhone 6s Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 12,999 – 18,999/-

iPhone 6s Specifications

BuildOSiOS 9
Dimensions138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm
Weight143 g
SIMNano-SIM
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
Frequency2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
ProcessorCPUDual-core 1.84 GHz Twister
ChipsetApple A9
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 inches
Resolution750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionIon-Strengthened Glass, Sapphire Crystal Glass with Oleophobic Coating
Extra Features3D Touch display, Display Zoom
MemoryBuilt-in16/64/128GB built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, 4608 x 2592 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video [email protected][email protected], 2ndry 5 MP[email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
Front5.0 MP Camera
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBUSB (v2.0, reversible connector)
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
Audio3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Document editor, Photo/video editor, Audio/video player and editor,  TV-out, iCloud cloud service, iCloud Keychain
BatteryCapacity1715 mAh
Standbyup to 240 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 50 hrs

