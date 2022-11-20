Advertisement
iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan and specs

  • iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan and features.

Apple iPhone 7 is currently available in the market, the 4.7-inch smartphone has a front camera that is 7 MP and a back camera that is 12 MP.

It comes with iOS 10.0.1, which can be upgraded to iOS 11.2.5, and a 2.34GHz processor.

This smartphone has 2GB of RAM and 32/128/256GB of internal storage.

A 1960 mAh battery powers the phone.

iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan

iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 16,999 – 26,999/-

iPhone 7 Specifications

BuildOSiOS 10
Dimensions138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
Weight138g
SIMNano-SIM
ColorsJet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
Frequency2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
ProcessorCPUQuad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
ChipsetApple A10 Fusion
GPUPowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 inches
Resolution750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
MemoryBuilt-in32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash
FeaturesF/2.2, 29mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face /smile detection, HDR (photo + panorama), Video ([email protected][email protected],[email protected][email protected])
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBv2.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
Audio3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML5 (safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay  + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
BatteryCapacityNon-removable Li-Po battery
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 40 hrs

