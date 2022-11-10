Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The new Oppo A1 Pro has a 6.6-inch screen and a powerful Snapdragon 778G processor.

It also has a 108-megapixel camera sensor and support for 67W charging.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo brings the brand-new A1 Pro, which is getting ready to be released both locally and around the world. Some well-known leakers have confirmed some details about the next flagship phone from the company.

The new Oppo A1 Pro has a 6.6-inch screen, a powerful Snapdragon 778G processor, a 108-megapixel camera sensor, and support for super-fast 67W charging. Let’s talk about them one at a time.

The smartphone also has a fast fingerprint sensor under the screen. Oppo’s A1 Pro has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Then there’s a 1 TB memory card slot.

Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-

Oppo A1 Pro specs

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 778G GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 67W