Articles
Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A1 Pro

  • The new Oppo A1 Pro has a 6.6-inch screen and a powerful Snapdragon 778G processor.
  • It also has a 108-megapixel camera sensor and support for 67W charging.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Oppo brings the brand-new A1 Pro, which is getting ready to be released both locally and around the world. Some well-known leakers have confirmed some details about the next flagship phone from the company.

The new Oppo A1 Pro has a 6.6-inch screen, a powerful Snapdragon 778G processor, a 108-megapixel camera sensor, and support for super-fast 67W charging. Let’s talk about them one at a time.

The smartphone also has a fast fingerprint sensor under the screen. Oppo’s A1 Pro has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Then there’s a 1 TB memory card slot.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo A1 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999/-

Oppo A1 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 67W
